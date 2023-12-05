MML Investors Services LLC Has $157.14 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,472,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,763 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.48% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $157,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.02. 1,669,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day moving average is $104.93. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

