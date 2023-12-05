MML Investors Services LLC Has $185.41 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,014,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,638 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $185,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,861,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,245,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

