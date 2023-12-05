MML Investors Services LLC Has $44.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $44,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

MGK traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.06. The company had a trading volume of 305,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,154. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $253.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.25.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

