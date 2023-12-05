MML Investors Services LLC Has $47.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,615 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $47,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 895,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,260. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

