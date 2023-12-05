MML Investors Services LLC Has $50.38 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,742 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $50,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.70. 882,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,132. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.18. The company has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

