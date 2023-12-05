MML Investors Services LLC Has $58.93 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2023

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.25% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $58,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $940,239,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

