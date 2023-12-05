MML Investors Services LLC Has $67.69 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $67,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $549.66. The company had a trading volume of 712,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,826. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $531.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.65.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

