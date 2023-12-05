MML Investors Services LLC Has $71.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,928 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $71,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.95. 640,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

