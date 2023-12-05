MML Investors Services LLC Has $74.91 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,709 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 1.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $74,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.93. 404,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,126. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $117.31 and a twelve month high of $170.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.