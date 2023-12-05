MML Investors Services LLC Has $78.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,915 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $78,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,718. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.86 and its 200-day moving average is $217.95. The firm has a market cap of $320.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

