MML Investors Services LLC Has $79.30 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,008 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.31% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $79,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

