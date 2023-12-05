MML Investors Services LLC Has $914.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,736 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.0% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $914,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,692. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.93. The company has a market capitalization of $354.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

