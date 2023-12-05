MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $98,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 86,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 121,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 91,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $996,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,078. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.