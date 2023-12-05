MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.95% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $106,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.34. The company had a trading volume of 798,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,207. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $118.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

