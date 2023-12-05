MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,075 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $53,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

XOM traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.51. 8,328,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,011,121. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

