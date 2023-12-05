MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $61,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 87,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.20. 926,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,198. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

