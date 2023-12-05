MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 699,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $198,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 130.0% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $301.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

