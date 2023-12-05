MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,130,849 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130,849 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $49,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,035,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,132,000 after acquiring an additional 872,037 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after acquiring an additional 696,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,038,000 after buying an additional 679,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,041,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,509,000 after buying an additional 649,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. 479,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,870. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.