MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 139,429 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,429 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $57,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 69,474 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,397. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1862 per share. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

