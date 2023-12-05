MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 148,195 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $126,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.47. 2,293,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,948. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average of $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.