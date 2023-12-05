MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 420,196 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,953,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 1.22% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $270,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 845,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,537. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1426 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.