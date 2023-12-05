MML Investors Services LLC Sells 58,806 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,806 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $68,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.24. 1,215,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,825. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

