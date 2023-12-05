MML Investors Services LLC Takes $298.07 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 806,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,069,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,843,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,959,125. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.09. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $394.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

