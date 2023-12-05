MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $58,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 237,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

SDY stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.96. 341,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,012. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average is $119.59.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

