Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is Bellevue Group AG’s 7th Largest Position

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,647 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for 2.6% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.40% of Moderna worth $185,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 699.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.70.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,415 shares of company stock worth $12,488,067. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,958. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.