Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Analysts forecast that Moderna will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,574,187 shares in the company, valued at $177,867,389.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,574,187 shares in the company, valued at $177,867,389.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,415 shares of company stock worth $12,488,067. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

