Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,190 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,747,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,231,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,810,000 after buying an additional 2,013,894 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

