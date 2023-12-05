Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 13,265 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 282,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 213,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Brookfield by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 40.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 40.7% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BN traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.87. 341,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,205.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $44.19.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently -933.02%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

