Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 252 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 4.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $56,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $8.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $607.70. The stock had a trading volume of 465,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $269.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $570.76 and its 200 day moving average is $550.17. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $608.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.04.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

