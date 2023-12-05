Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.6% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 72,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $131.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,308,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,584,713. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

