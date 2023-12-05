Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.47. The stock had a trading volume of 870,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714,514. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average is $113.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.