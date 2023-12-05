Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after acquiring an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,372,000 after buying an additional 115,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.82. The stock had a trading volume of 72,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,580. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

