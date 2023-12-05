Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $27.34 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $12,405,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.6% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 121,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.0% in the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 100,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,787 shares of company stock valued at $124,231,082 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $318.18. 4,279,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,728,848. The company has a market capitalization of $817.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

