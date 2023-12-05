Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $28.83 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,236,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.17.

Stryker Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SYK traded down $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.36. The company had a trading volume of 212,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,752. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.42 and its 200-day moving average is $283.06. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $233.96 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

