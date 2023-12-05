Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.9% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.49. The stock had a trading volume of 483,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.53. The company has a market capitalization of $320.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.57.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

