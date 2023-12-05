Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,431 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 2.8% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $34,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.13. The stock had a trading volume of 81,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,853. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.24 and its 200 day moving average is $474.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

