Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Shares in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of NextPlay Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 418,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NextPlay Technologies in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NextPlay Technologies in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118,264 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextPlay Technologies Stock Performance

NXTP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 123,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,652. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.89. NextPlay Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

