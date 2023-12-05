Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,106,000 after acquiring an additional 147,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,895,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,566,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,544,000 after acquiring an additional 200,632 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.3 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $66.57. 188,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

