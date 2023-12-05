Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,750 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.97. 6,808,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,759,523. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $176.95 billion, a PE ratio of -105.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

