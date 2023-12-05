Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 582 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 21.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.