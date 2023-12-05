Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 582 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 21.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.
Prologis Stock Performance
NYSE PLD traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- GM rally picks up steam after landing full bull rating
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- GitLab is developing an AI-powered market reversal
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The truth about DocuSign’s relevancy in today’s world: Surprise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.