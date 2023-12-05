Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 795 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MO stock remained flat at $42.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,833. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

