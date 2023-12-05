Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,113 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises about 4.5% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 2.60% of Mohawk Industries worth $170,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,448,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $38,084,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,412,000 after acquiring an additional 363,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $35,095,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MHK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.21. 208,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,279. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average of $94.35. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

