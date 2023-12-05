Morgan Stanley Boosts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $25.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an in-line rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.20.

VSCO stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.22.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 53.90% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 40,369 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

