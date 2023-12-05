Morgan Stanley Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $230.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.32.

SPOT stock opened at $194.17 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $201.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

