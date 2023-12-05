MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target Cut to $8.50

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.70 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.41.

NASDAQ MOR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 240,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,056,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,468,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 8,577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 142,382 shares in the last quarter.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

