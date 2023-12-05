Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $323.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.00 and a 1 year high of $325.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

