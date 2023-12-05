Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 1,027 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. 571,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $34.66.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AR shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

