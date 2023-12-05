Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 325 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

DVN traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.52. 914,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,868,746. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

