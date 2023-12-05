Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,894,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,938,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 127,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,650,961. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.51.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.