Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires New Shares in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.10% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 803.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 227,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF stock remained flat at $40.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,831. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36.

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

